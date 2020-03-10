WWE has applied for several trademarks for both Randy Orton and The Undertaker, according to PWInsider.

The company has applied at the USPTO to trademark, "Apex Predator," "The Deadman," and "The Phenom."

The following use description was filed with the USPTO:

"G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal."

On September 23, 2019, WWE had filed to trademark "The Phenom." The application is still active.

As was noted last week, WWE had applied to trademark "No Flips Just Fists" on February 24. This was after The Revival applied for the trademark, "No Flips, Just Fists" on February 18.