WWE star Nia Jax shared that she's bored and she needs to get back to work.

She posted herself during the Savage viral TikTok challenge on Twitter with the caption, "I need to get back to work!!! I'm too old for this"

Nia Jax underwent double knee surgery last year in April. She got back to training in December at the WWE Performance Center.

Nia Jax was recently medically cleared to return to the ring though there were conflicting reports about her in-ring return. As noted two weeks ago, Jax is reportedly expected to remain on Raw when she returns to in-ring action. This was according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Before that was reported by WON, there were reports of Nia Jax coming to SmackDown. While it didn't happen, there were also reports of her returning to SmackDown by March 13.

Nia Jax's last match on WWE TV was at WrestleMania 35 where The IIconics won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Bayley & Sasha Banks, Beth Phoenix & Natalya, and Tamina & Jax.

