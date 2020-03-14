After many American sports leagues had announced the suspension of their season, the XFL initially announced that the Seattle Dragons home game would be played in front of no fans. Soon after, the XFL made the announcement to cancel to the rest of the season.

Pro Football Talk is reporting that a Seattle Dragons player has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The identity of the player has not been announced so far.

A statement from the league to USA Today read, "the league is alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks, and BattleHawks, as this player also participated in the February 29 game in St. Louis. The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC."

The player has been reported to have played in the Dragons' past two games against the Houston Roughnecks and St. Louis BattleHawks. It was also reported that the player had told the team's medical staff he was feeling ill on Tuesday and was placed in quarantine.