Arn Anderson recently talked about WWE releasing The Revival during his ARN podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed a conversation he had with Scott Dawson the night before it had happened.

"The laugh you had is exactly what I just did," Anderson said while his co-host Conrad Thompson laughed about a question regarding the Revival's release from WWE. "I got a message from [Scott] Dawson the night before and he said 'At about 9 A.M. there will be some good news show up,' and that's all he said. And, at about 9 A.M. it hit and it surprised me a little bit that they would let them go scot free, that's the way it should be."

Anderson discussed how they could sign with any company while noting comparisons to The Brainbusters.

"I would think they would be the hottest commodity in the business right now," Anderson said. "I think everybody is going to vying for them, whoever ends up eventually getting them will be a much better company for it. They are the most unselfish, giving guys I have seen in a long long time and they have that same mentality that Tully and I and the original Horsemen had. That was go out and steal the show and make everybody in that arena blow themselves up either cheering or booing during that match. I think these guys have the talent and the ability that wherever they land, they're going to be a very lucky company."

"I am very very honored that they took some of our stuff and put their own twist on it, some cases made it better. If anyone looks at them and goes 'God, they're working like the Brainbusters' then I am honored that somebody looks at it that way."

Anderson was also asked if he and his former Brainbusters tag team partner, Tully Blanchard, have ever had a conversation about The Revival.

"Not really," Anderson said. "Before coming to work with AEW, Tully had been really off the radar for a long long time, I doubt he had watched very many shows on television. I bet you he is not plugged into those guys, it wouldn't take him long to get plugged into them. Obviously just food for thought the way things happen, if Tully is looking for a partner for Shawn Spears, what a couple of partners those guys would make. Just food for thought."

Along with The Revival, WWE has announced many more notable releases this month including Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Zack Ryder, Erick Rowan and Kurt Angle.

