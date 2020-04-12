WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch spoke with EXTRA.ie about her wedding plans with WWE star Seth Rollins.

While she didn't share the exact date, Becky revealed in the interview that her wedding date will be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic though she's not too worried about it.

"Yeah it has, that's going to to get pushed back, obviously, Becky revealed. "Look, at the end of the day, I'm going to be with him forever. So it doesn't matter if we get married next month or next year or two days from now, it's all the same, but it would be better if my family and friends could be there."

She also shared that her wedding won't be taking place in Ireland. Becky and Seth got engaged last year on August 22. Their relationship was first officially announced in May 2019 after Seth Rollins confirmed it.

"It'll be somewhere over this side of the pond," she said.

