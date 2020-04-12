The most talked about match over WrestleMania weekend was the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles from night one. The match has fueled new speculation over The Undertaker's WWE future as he wanted a chance to redeem himself at WrestleMania following lackluster performances his last few times out. It has also fueled the fire for a dream match that all fans hope will happen someday, The Undertaker vs. Sting.

On The Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore, Renee Young gave her thoughts on the possibility of more Boneyard Matches. She said that they should be kept as special and be used sparingly but The Undertaker vs. Sting would be that special match to have another Boneyard Match.

"I think now that we know that matches like that can be executed and be so well received, I think it can be looked at two ways. Either they need to be saved and not be overdone to keep them very special, obviously an Undertaker vs. Sting situation would fall into the category, but is it something we want to see all he time? I don't know," Young said. "I think it's something that needs to be kept more special and more reserved these occasions, but if it's a thing that ends up happening at WrestleMania to keep the lore of The Undertaker existing at WrestleMania, then I think that it should. Yeah, I'm all for it."

Booker T talked about how the Boneyard Match gave WWE the opportunity to showcase the kind of production they can bring and how the coronavirus pandemic will have to force WWE to do more creative matches like the Boneyard Match. He also wished that he could have participated in that kind of match when he was an active wrestler.

"People always wonder if they are ever going to see that match. Sting vs. The Undertaker. This would actually be a way to go out there and do it because I don't think The Undertaker took one bump," Booker T said. "That's the beauty of being able to go out there and create magic, and I'll tell you, this is where I thought WWE was really going to shine and really bring out the machine and the magic. I'll go back to when they brought the hologram Bray Wyatt thing back, and it was so awesome. I was like, 'man, this is cool stuff right here,' and they [have] the ability to do great stuff here and to do so many different things with this time we're going through right now.

"They're definitely going to have to shift gears as far as going out there to create TV [and] creating good content because just the wrestling matches in empty arenas, we can only do that, I think, for so long, but to be creative like they did in that Boneyard Match and that Firefly Match was just something. I was wishing King Booker could have had one of those kinds of matches right there."

