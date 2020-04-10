WWE Hall of Famer Edge never thought he would find love again on the job. Edge and "The Glamazon" Beth Phoneix, make quite the dynamic duo among other WWE couples.

In his WWE 24 documentary, Edge discussed the first time they met each other and how much they had in common, in terms of where they trained and who they knew outside of work.

"So, Beth and I started dating after we connected here [Scotiabank Arena in Toronto] on the day of Edge Appreciation," Edge recalled. "It was so crazy. We were cordial to each other, but we didn't know each other. That day, we started talking. 'I had no idea that you trained at the same gym as me by the same people. And, that you wrestled at the same dive bars just seven years after me.'

"So, the woman I'm married to and have two little gorgeous girls with, are entire relationship starts here. So, this building is pretty huge for me. It's kind of overwhelming."

After him and Phoneix were attacked by Randy Orton (on separate occasions), Edge challenged his long time friend/ bitter rival, in a Last Man Standing match on night two of WrestleMania 36. After coming out victorious, Edge proved that no matter how much torment he'd have to take, he would sacrifice it all to protect his family.

You can watch Edge's full WWE 24 documentary on the WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE 24 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.