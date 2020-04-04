It looks like Elias vs. King Baron Corbin may be one of the matches to air on Night One of WrestleMania 36.

As seen above, WWE posted video of Corbin arriving to the WWE Performance Center in his new car. Corbin briefly spoke and declared it's good to be king.

WWE has not confirmed individual line-ups for tonight but as noted at this link, Sami Zayn said his WWE Intercontinental Title defense against Sami Zayn will air tonight.

Stay tuned for live coverage and our Viewing Party of Night One at this link.