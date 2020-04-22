Night one of Impact Rebellion saw a new champion crowned, and next week's night two of Impact Rebellion's card was announced as well.

The show also saw a new backstage interviewer by the name of Gia Miller make her debut. Miller is 22-year-old professional wrestler from Alabama by the name of Georgia Lee Ann Milton or GLAM. She is also the girlfriend of former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin.

Austin tweeted about Miller's debut, writing, "That new interview girl is pretty cute."

Tommy Dreamer and Madison Rayne gave a shoutout to the new interviewer going by the name Gia Miller. The two gave praise to Miller for her debut in Impact Wrestling.

Rayne tweeted, "I LOVE HER. I LOVE HER. I LOVE HER!!!! Give it up for our new interviewer, Gia Miller!!! @georgialmilton" Dreamer tweeted, "Welcome @georgialmilton to @IMPACTWRESTLING @AXSTV @fightnet. She has 907 followers if she reaches 1000 by the end #Rebellion. I will eat the difference in @Oreo"

