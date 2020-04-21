On tonight's part-one episode of Rebellion, commentators Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne announced matches and segments that will take place on Night Two of Rebellion next week. Those matches are:

Four-Way Match

Chris Bey vs. Suicide vs. Trey vs. Rohit Raju

Joseph P. Ryan (Joey Ryan) vs. Cousin Jake

Full Metal Mayhem

Rosemary vs. Havok

Moose makes a special announcement

As noted last week, the triple threat match between champion Tessa Blanchard, Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin for the Impact World Championship is still up in the air, due to travel difficulties. More information on that matter will be announced next week.