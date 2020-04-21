On tonight's part-one episode of Rebellion, commentators Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne announced matches and segments that will take place on Night Two of Rebellion next week. Those matches are:
Four-Way Match
Chris Bey vs. Suicide vs. Trey vs. Rohit Raju
Joseph P. Ryan (Joey Ryan) vs. Cousin Jake
Full Metal Mayhem
Rosemary vs. Havok
Moose makes a special announcement
As noted last week, the triple threat match between champion Tessa Blanchard, Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin for the Impact World Championship is still up in the air, due to travel difficulties. More information on that matter will be announced next week.
#Rebellion continues with Night 2 TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2020
The Future of the IMPACT World Championship @WeAreRosemary vs. @FearHavok - Full Metal Mayhem@JoeyRyanOnline vs. @JakeSomething_
Suicide vs. @DashingChrisBey vs. @TheTreyMiguel vs. @HakimZane! pic.twitter.com/CWD2RdUBwO
Next week on @IMPACTWRESTLING Rebellion part 2 I have a special Announcement to make to the world. After the Announcement Impact Wrestling will never be the Same— MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) April 22, 2020