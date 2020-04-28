Last year at GCW Bloodsport, Jon Moxley attended the event even though he was still under contract with WWE at the time. He saw Davey Boy Smith Jr. take on Killer Kross and Moxley recalled that when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"That was a great match; I love watching Davey Boy Smith Jr. work," Moxley said before it was brought up that Kross sent out a video challenging Moxley without his knowledge of it.

"I actually saw that in Japan. I was thinking, 'Oh, that's really cool and he put a lot of effort in that.' But then I thought it was a bummer because I don't know if he and I are gonna cross paths. He works in Impact and I'm with AEW. So, I was gonna re-tweet it, but then I decided not to because I can't deliver on it if we never cross paths. Then I saw an ad for a local show in Vegas that he was on a poster for and I saw the date and knew I would be home for it."

Moxley said he felt Kross should have been rewarded for the work he did with the video. So, he got Kross' number and told him "I'll show up if you want to do this."

"The promoter didn't even know I was showing up," revealed Moxley. "I just pulled up in the back and was like, 'Alright, let's do this.' That was a really fun show. I love those small, hot, intimate buildings like that; it's so much fun to wrestle like that. Now we have no one in the buildings right now, but those were happier times."

Las Vegas bills itself as The Entertainment Capital of the World but no one is immune to the coronavirus pandemic. Moxley, a Vegas native, described what the city is like right now.

"You will never hear me complain about my situation but it's an unfortunate situation in the wrestling business. It's small potatoes and nothing compared to people really dealing with this and on the front lines and financially affected. I'm just chilling and just grateful to be sitting in the house with my wife cooking me meals everyday and hanging out in the backyard with my dog," said Moxley.

"I think Vegas is pretty good and it seems like it's kinda control."

He added that once all the tourists left because the strip closed down, there weren't many people and the city is already spread out.

"We drove down the strip the other day and it was really weird because normally there's bumper-to-bumper traffic. The streets are normally lined with people carrying giant margaritas but there was nobody," stated Moxley. "It was really creepy and like a ghost town. But I think Vegas is doing pretty good."

Moxley will be in an upcoming film titled Cagefighter which will premiere on FITE TV in May. He talked about the premise of the movie.

"It's a typical sports-type concept. The same basic outline of The Mighty Ducks or Rocky or Major League. The main theme is overcoming adversity and in these weird times it's probably a good time for the film to come out," said Moxley. "I'm the bad guy and for the hero of the film, the worst thing that he could imagine happening happens. He's on top of the world and after losing in the cage, he hits rock bottom professionally, personally and financially. It's about climbing back up from that and getting back to where you were before."

Moxley compared his character to Clubber Lang from Rocky and notes the film builds up to their clash. He added that the cool thing for him is that they could have thrown any pro wrestler in there but they chose him.

"They could have easily gone with some bodybuilder and put a giant, pink mohawk on him and put him in an outfit, like a cartoon version of someone not familiar with pro wrestling. But the director is known for making gritty films so they went with getting an actual pro wrestler. The cool thing for me is Christian told them about me cutting promos and it's what I do for a living. So, he suggested letting me ad-lib and 90 percent of the dialogue that I say is ad-libbed. There wasn't really a script that I adhered to," revealed Moxley.

One of his highlights of the movie was getting to do an hour-long faux press conference and how much fun it was just to be able to say anything he wanted.

"It's fun to play a guy that you wanna see get punched in the face by the end of the movie," admitted Moxley. "I was ranting and raving and getting on a roll, so it was really fun. I don't know what made the cutting room floor and what didn't, but I'm gonna watch the movie live with the rest of the world on May 16th. I haven't seen it yet but it was really fun to play that over the top, full of himself bad guy which isn't my personality. But it was a fun opportunity."

AEW Champion Jon Moxley stars in the new film Cagefighter, which will make it's debut May 16th via FITE.tv. Moxley's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.