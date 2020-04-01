Lance Archer made his in-ring debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite, defeating Marko Stunt via pinfall in decisive fashion. After the match, Archer launched Stunt from the apron into a group of wrestlers that were watching at ringside.

Before the match, Jake Roberts cut a promo—via video—about Archer and how they are still calling for Cody. Roberts said Cody might be smarter than he thought and is actually scared, or maybe his wife, Brandi Rhodes, is the one telling him to stay away.

Cody has already said Archer needs to get some wins under his belt before the two would meet in the ring.

