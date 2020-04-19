Earlier this week, MJF responded to a fan calling him out for not wrestling much over the past couple months. The AEW star noted he had an issue that had gotten worse.

"I wish I could put my body on the line more for you guys," MJF wrote. "I truly care so much about you being entertained during your hour of need. Unfortunately something awful has happened to me and it has gradually gotten worse. I can't comment on what the issue is at this time."

His last in-ring appearance was on March 11 where he teamed up with The Blade and The Butcher to defeat Jurassic Express.

As first reported by Wrestling Inc., MJF was among the talent that did not make the most recent tapings earlier this month in Norcross, Georgia. The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Nyla Rose, PAC, The Lucha Bros, SCU, and Big Swole were also on that list.

Earlier today, another individual asked MJF if was ever going to wrestle and MJF commented:

"My issue has gotten worse, It's looking like I might need surgery. I'm genuinely trying my very best to comeback for you guys."

He then followed that up with, "Going to take a break from Twitter."

MJF's protegé, Wardlow, is set to be in action on this Wednesday's Dynamite.

