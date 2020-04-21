Many former WWE women's talents collaborated on Instagram to send a thank you message to the frontline workers that are working in the healthcare system and in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The talents involved were Lilian Garcia, Amy Dumas (Lita), Trish Stratus, Mickie James, Torrie Wilson, Candice Michelle, Lisa Marie (Victoria), Molly Holly, Christy Hemme and Gail Kim.

AEW had also thanked healthcare and frontline workers. Impact Wrestling's Adam Thornstowe also shared a message along with other Impact stars from his experience working in the hospital.

Their message read as "thank you to our frontline workers. They are the real superstars. #StayHome." The captions on each post share the same message from the "#GoldenEra ladies".

Wilson wrote, "The #GoldenEra ladies have a message for our frontline workers who are working tirelessly supporting their communities." Other talents like Garcia, Lita, Stratus, Michelle, Hemme and Kim shared similar messages.

James had an extended message that said, "I hope you all are safe & smiling from home during all this uncertainty. One thing is for certain, that's the tireless efforts by our frontline workers for keeping us as safe and healthy as possible. The #GoldenEra ladies have a special message for you all. Thank you for all you do and for always being so selfless. Thank you for always and unapologetically to putting others lives & your communities first. We are so grateful. You are all #heros #thankyou #stayhome #socialdistancing #healthcareheros #quarantine #isolatedtogether #covid #covi?d19"

Victoria also gave thanks to her boyfriend who is helping clinicians in San Diego. She wrote, Thank you to all of the first responders and healthcare workers here in the United States and all over the world! Like my boyfriend David @sandiego2010 who has been assisting clinicians with the screening process here in San Diego. We would like to extend a giant thank you."

You can check out the tribute below: