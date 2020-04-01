- Above is this week's post-AEW Dynamite reaction video featuring Jim Ross, Taz, and Excalibur. You can check out results for tonight's show here.

- As noted, Nick Jackson has been out indefinitely after an attack by the Inner Circle on Dynamite a couple weeks back. In the clip below, Matt Jackson did some training in the ring with Nick and asked if he was ready to return, but Nick said "not yet."

"I'm trying to return, I want to return, I miss the fans," Nick said. "It's in my blood, I've been doing this for 16 or 17 years, so this is my passion and that's what I'm working for. A return day? It's hard to say. I'm going to keep going, train, and try to get back at it."

- Hangman Page has a "Cowboy S---" t-shirt coming out, but Page said he felt bad to ask people for money during the current unstable times. Page decided royalties he makes from the shirt will go towards the United Way of Greater Greensboro Virus Relief Fund.

"Hey, I was honestly really excited about this shirt, but I feel like an asshole asking for you to buy something right now. At the risk of sounding like I'm fishing for goodwill, know that I'll be donating these royalties to @unitedwaygso Virus Relief Fund."