AJ Styles is expected to be out of action for at least some time following his Boneyard Match loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It's likely that Styles won't be out of action for long because he's considered to be so valuable to the RAW roster, and the red brand doesn't have much depth on the heel side, and they have a babyface champion in WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. As noted, Styles was on his Mixer stream and said that he hopes to do a Boneyard Match again.

"It was a great match, I really enjoyed it," Styles said. "I hope I'm able to do it again. I don't know, but it'd be nice."

On a related note, Roman Reigns' post-WrestleMania status is pretty much unknown, according to the Observer. It's said that it's up to Reigns on when he will return, and nobody that's talking knows when that will be.

Reigns backed out of the WrestleMania match with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg because he was concerned about working during the coronavirus pandemic with the way his immune system is. Braun Strowman replaced Reigns, with no explanation in the storylines, and won the WWE Universal Title. It's possible that Reigns won't be back until the COVID-19 outbreak is contained some. On a recent Instagram video, Reigns discussed pulling out of WrestleMania.

"You already know what's going on," Reigns said. "It's all over the news, the dirtsheets, whatever you want to call them, that I pulled out of WrestleMania. And it's funny because for years now, for years, people have been like, 'Don't show up to WrestleMania, we don't want you in it.' You know what I mean? There's a handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there, but the moment I make a choice for me and my family I'm a coward, I'm a sissy, a lot of different things that I am now.

"But you don't know the whole story. All you know is what you think. 'Oh well, his health and this and that.' But you don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family. So, yeah, like the old saying... go and flip that cover open and read a few pages. Get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth and just take this time to better yourself, be present, and make the most out of this because if we can't grow in a time like this, I don't think we have a chance, man. This is the most downtime I've ever seen in my life. So, I just challenge everybody and I'm taking the steps right here with you. I'm not perfect, I'm a hater too sometimes. You know what I mean? But I try to always put it in perspective of why I want something or why I might be jealous of something, and then I put it in my grind, I put it to work, I figure out how I can get whatever I need or want, and I put it to work, and I don't focus on others hating on me, and I don't put focus on driving negativity to anybody else."

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

