WWE released or furloughed more than two dozen wrestlers, Performance Center coaches, Producers and other talents on Wednesday due to business changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Seth Rollins is the biggest WWE Superstar that reacted to the cuts on Wednesday. Rollins took to Instagram Live on Wednesday afternoon and commented.

"But one thing I am seeing that is a little upsetting to me is all the negativity and hostility towards WWE," Rollins said. "This is a difficult day for everyone, for all of us, and I think if there ever was a moment for us to unify, for us to kind of band together and to try to do the best we can, to keep this business alive the best we know how, that this is that moment. I think pointing fingers or saying you should have done this, or you should have done that... I don't know, it just doesn't feel like the time nor the place for it. I think this is a day for compassion, and for empathy, and for understanding, and to try to support each other, to pick each other up. That's for everybody, not just the guys and girls that were let go.

"For all of us that were fortunate enough at this moment to still be able to have a position where we can collect a paycheck, and we can support those who love us and those around us, I think we have to take it upon ourselves to work harder to make sure that there's a place for all those that had it worse today to come back to. As a planet, we can rally around the idea that this is only temporary and those that lost their positions and are struggling to figure out what to do next, that they will be able to make it back from this. Whether that's with WWE or with another organization, or a completely new field, this isn't the end. I think that if we start fighting among ourselves, it's only going to make things worse. So, I just encourage everyone to try to come together on this, try to support each other, and lift each other up."

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT tweeted on how Rollins' was being taken to task for the comments he made during the Instagram Live stream. Rollins responded and acknowledged that it was a sad day full of contemplation and that desire to unify & rally behind the business.

"Thanks Alex. I very much understand where all the anger & frustration is stemming from & that's okay. This is an emotional day for all of us & some folks need to vent. For me, it's been a lot of sadness & contemplation & a desire to unify & rally behind an industry I love," Rollins wrote.

You can see video from Rollins' IG Live stream below, along with the exchange with McCarthy:

