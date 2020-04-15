Recently, WWE was able to get the OK by Florida officials to continue to run television tapings at the WWE Performance Center. That was a result of WWE being deemed an "essential business" by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about WWE being allowed to continue operations during a press conference earlier this week. Demings said that originally WWE was deemed non-essential, but that changed after some talks with the office of DeSantis.

"I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business. With some conversation with the Governor's office regarding he Governor's [stay-at-home] order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore they were allowed to remain open," Demings said.

It appeared curious how WWE was allowed to be one of the first sports entities to be included on the list, considering the stay-at-home clause that was made. State Attorney of Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg appeared on ESPN West Palm (106.3 FM) and talked about the significance of WWE being free from all rules.

"I'm sure it had nothing to do with the fact that the McMahon family is very tight with the Trump's and the fact that Linda McMahon is raising $300 million dollars for Trump's Super PAC, and the governor is very tight with the President," Aronberg stated sarcastically. "You know, I'm sure it had nothing to do with that, right?"

Along with Linda's business ties with Trump, the President named McMahon along with UFC President Dana White and other sports commissioners to advise him on getting the economy back up and running. This comes after Trump held a conference call with sports league bosses, including Vince, and talked about getting back to business.

When it comes to wrestling, there are a lot of elements that come into play. Aronberg realizes that it takes more than ten people to put on a show, but the lack of audience helps their cause. He doesn't see WWE putting on shows as a major issue at the moment.

"Putting on the shows in a closed building where everyone is tested and there's medical staff there and social distancing except for the competitors in the ring; I don't think there is a threat to public safety and what they are doing," Aronberg said.

Since the announcement, boxing personnel and other sports entities have been looking into Florida as a safe haven for sports. The one issue Aronberg sees coming from this is other organizations feeling left out and asserting themselves.

"There's another way to look at it that says 'Hey, how come they got an exemption?'' That shows the problem with the process. It's haphazard. It's like, fly by the seat of your pants," Aronberg said. It's whatever feels good on the day and today, they gave the WWE an exemption."