As previously reported, Monday's WrestleMania 36 go-home edition of WWE RAW from the WWE Performance Center with no crowd drew the second lowest audience of all time for the show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, RAW averaged 1.924 million viewers on the USA Network, which would be the least watched RAW during WrestleMania season in show history.

The empty arena format currently being utilized by both WWE and AEW due to current circumstances, as well as news coverage of the pandemic, has been leading to a drop in viewership. Monday's RAW lost viewers in each quarter, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The first hour averaged 2.289 million viewers, with the Undertaker segment that opened the show garnering the highest rated quarter with 2.233 million viewers. The second hour dropped to 1.986 million viewers while the third hour fell to 1.646 million viewers, a 23% drop from hour one. The final hour is the lowest rated hour in the show's history.

The Brock Lesnar - Paul Heyman that closed the show scored 1.574 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, which is the lowest quarter rating in show history. Lesnar segments are usually the highest rated of the show.

Below is the quarter hour breakdown of the show, courtesy of The Observer.

* Undertaker promo: 2,233,000 viewers.

* WrestleMania 35 Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey match: 2,213,000 (-20,000 viewers, so the taped match had the smallest drop on the show)

* Becky Lynch promo with Shayna Baszler angle / Aleister Black vs. Jason Cade: 2,173,000 (-40,000)

* Kevin Owens & Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Angel Garza & Austin Theory match: 1,948,000 (-225,000, the biggest drop on the show).

* Kevin Owens promo / Edge vs. Randy Orton video package: 1,868,000 (-80,000 viewers)

* Edge promo / Asuka vs. Kayden Carter: 1,813,000 (-55,000 viewers)

* Survivor Series 2019 Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio match: 1,599,000 (-214,000)

* Brock Lesnar - Paul Heyman promo: 1,574,000 (-25,000)

News shows dominated cable, with RAW coming in at #31 for the night. However, if you take out the news shows, it was still the most watched programming on cable. In 18-49, the first two hours were only behind two episodes of Love & Hip Hop, while the third hour was #7 in 18-49.

As noted, AEW Dynamite, NXT and SmackDown on FOX all drew near historic lows over the past week.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

