Add two WWE NXT Superstars to the list of talents, producers and writers released today - Deonna Purrazzo and Aleksandar Jaksic.

WWE often does not publicly announce the release of NXT Superstars who aren't regulars on TV. Lio Rush's departure was made public earlier today on the WWE website. They have not announced the Purrazzo and Jaksic departures, but as seen in the tweets below, they both indicated that they have been cut as well.

Purrazzo tweeted, "The people closest to me know this is something I've been struggling with wanting for the better part of the last year. Happy to say I gave this journey my best and MORE excited for the future! [red heart emoji]"

Jaksic also tweeted, "Sometimes Life Does Not Seem Real. & No Matter How Hard You Work, It Sometimes Is Not Enough. [silver heart emoji] MY WWE FAMILY [blue heart emoji] „Until one of our lights is forever extinguished, our dance will never end." GOODBYE, @WWENXT."

Below is the updated lists of confirmed cuts made today by the company, along with the full tweets from Purrazzo and Jaksic:

WRESTLERS:

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Aleksandar Jaksic

* Rusev

* Zack Ryder

* No Way Jose

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS (Furloughed or released):

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released)

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

REFEREES:

* Mike Chioda

CREATIVE:

* Andrea Listenberger

These cuts are a part of the coronavirus-related business changes detailed at this link and this link.

