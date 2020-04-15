As noted, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon hosted a company meeting call earlier today where it was announced that several coronavirus-related business changes, cuts and releases are being made. You can click here for insider notes from the call with Vince, and you can click here for WWE's official press release on the changes and how they're moving forward.

WWE Producer Shane Helms (The Hurricane) took to Twitter shortly after the call with Vince and made a tweet that appears to be related to the meeting.

He wrote, "I knew I shouldn't have answered that call. [grinning face with smiling eyes emoji] [man shrugging emoji]"

There's no confirmation that Helms' tweet is referring to the meeting with Vince, but it's worth noting. Helms is another wrestler known to joke around with fans on social media.

Stay tuned for more news from the WWE business update and COVID-19 fallout. Below is Helms' full tweet: