It sounds like WWE could be trying to keep Roman Reigns' from the mind of fans as they watch their shows.

The current instruction for WWE TV is that no one is to ever mention Reigns, according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There was no reason given for the edict.

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman appeared in the ring to discuss his big WrestleMania 36 title win during last week's post-Mania edition of SmackDown on FOX. While he did mention his WrestleMania opponent, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, he did not name the man who made his title shot possible - Reigns.

WWE was still hyping Reigns up for his planned WrestleMania 36 match with Goldberg as of the March 27 episode. Word then came down that Reigns had pulled out of the WrestleMania 36 tapings at the closed-set WWE Performance Center due to concerns he had with working during the coronavirus pandemic. Reigns made that decision as his two battles with leukemia left him immunocompromised. WWE taped the match with Strowman as Reigns' replacement, and put the title on him, before the WrestleMania go-home episode on April 3. That SmackDown episode saw an announcement on Strowman vs. Goldberg with no build, and no mention of Reigns.

Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE TV since that March 27 episode.

There's still no word on when Reigns will return to WWE action, but it was reported after WrestleMania that his future was up in the air and his status was unknown. It was also reported by the Observer that it's up to Reigns on when he will return, and no one that was talking knew when that will be. It's possible that Reigns is away for several months depending on what happens with the COVID-19 outbreak.

As noted earlier at this link, Reigns just revealed to Muscle & Fitness that he and his wife are expecting another set of twins. Reigns also made headlines this week when he posted an interesting response to an Instagram post by Strowman, which led to an exchange between the two. You can see that exchange at this link.

Stay tuned for updates on Reigns' status.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

