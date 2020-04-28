WWE has reportedly released former UFC champion Cain Velasquez.

It was noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Cain was signed to a "giant contract" and was cut after not being used since WWE Crown Jewel on October 31, 2019 in Saudi Arabia. Cain was under a multi-year deal with WWE.

There's no official word yet on why WWE parted ways with Velasquez, but apparently he was released due to the recent coronavirus-related budget cuts.

As noted back in March, Cain was visiting WWE HQ in Stamford, CT at the same time Ronda Rousey was there. Cain tweeted a photo of the two former UFC fighters at WWE HQ and that reportedly upset WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. It was reported at the time, via The Observer, that Vince "freaked out badly" over knowing he couldn't fire the photo "leaker" because it was Cain, who didn't know any better. At the same time, another source reported that the situation was "overblown" and people were more laughing about it instead of "freaking out" about it.

Cain made his pro wrestling debut back in August at AAA's TripleMania XXVII, then worked the AAA event in New York City the following month. His WWE in-ring debut came at Crown Jewel on Halloween, a fairly quick loss to then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. It was reported back in February that Cain had undergone knee surgery, and was feeling completely healthy. It was also reported then that Cain was at the WWE Performance Center to prepare for his next match, but there's no word yet on why that never happened.

Cain was reportedly signed to a three-year deal with WWE. He was set to wrestle his second match at the WWE live event from Mexico City in November of last year, but he was pulled from those plans and speculation was that he was pulled due to issues with his knee, which were expected.

Stay tuned for updates on Cain's pro wrestling future.