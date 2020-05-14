After successfully defending the NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream last week on NXT, Adam Cole is hungrier than ever to keep defending his title, and maintaining his soon-to-be one-year ownership of the Championship. Now, Cole is in the driver's seat when it comes to who he wants to challenge his title towards.

When thinking about who's next, Cole thought of Finn Bálor, who at one point, was the longest-reigning NXT Champion with 292 days. Cole, however, has surpassed Bálor's reign by holding the Championship for 340+ days. Though he defended the NXT Championship against Bálor back in December of 2019, Cole is looking forward to facing Balor once more.

"There is someone that I've been thinking about recently, just because I have surpassed his record of being the longest NXT Champion. A lot of people keep bringing up Finn Bálor. They would like to see me challenge him once again for the NXT Championship," Cole announced. "The beautiful thing is, I've defended my championship against Finn Bálor, and guess what? Adam Cole 'Bay-Bay' beat him. So, if he wants to do another match - whether it's on NXT television, whether it's at an NXT TakeOver, I'd be happy to wrestle Finn Bálor, and put to rest finally that not only did I surpass his record, but I'm a better champ than he is."

Now that NXT is an established brand, many WWE Superstars might find themselves challenging for several of the NXT Championships. Since Otis won the Men's Money In The Bank contract, there's a chance that he could be gunning towards Cole's Championship. When thinking about that possible scenario, Cole thinks that if Otis were to choose that route, he might regret it.

"I have thought about it," Cole mentioned. "Anything can happen in WWE. Whether you're from Raw, SmackDown or NXT, I think people look at me as one of the most dominant champions in modern history. I mean look at the records I've broken and the records I've beaten.

"I very much so could see Otis deciding on challenging me for the NXT Championship. I think it would be a giant mistake of his. I think he would instantly regret that decision. But, I'm always ready to go. I'm ready for anything, man."

