As previously noted, AEW's Rey Fenix was pulled from the Casino Ladder Match at Saturday's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view because of a lingering injury that didn't heal up in time for the show.

It is now known that Fenix's ankle is what kept him from competing at Double Or Nothing, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. He noted that Fenix was still limping too much when the weekend arrived, and AEW officials had to convince him to sideline himself despite being prepared to compete injured.

It is expected that Rey Fenix will recover from his ankle injury soon and return to the ring.

Rey Fenix was replaced in the Casino Ladder Match by "The Bad Boy", Joey Janela. However, a debuting Brian Cage would emerge victorious in the ladder match at Double Or Nothing 2020.