On this past weekend's Double or Nothing it was revealed Britt Baker sustained a partial LCL tear, an interior tibia fracture, and a small tendon tear on last week's Dynamite. Baker tagged with Nyla Rose in a winning effort against Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. During the match, Statlander and Shida tossed Rose down on Baker, but most of Rose landed squarely on Baker's knee.

This week, Baker appeared on Dynamite and noted she'll be back at All Out, which takes place on September 5.

Below are images from the segment:













Who did this to @RealBrittBaker? Sound off with your best guess below ?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Za4XzKX8Mk — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 28, 2020



