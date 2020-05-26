Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone welcomed Dr. Britt Baker DMD on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk about her career as a dentist and in pro wrestling. The interview was recorded before she suffered a knee injury last week.

During the podcast, she discussed her boyfriend, NXT Champion Adam Cole. Baker has said in the past that Cole is an AEW supporter, and she discussed how he has helped her in her career.

"There's a lot of support and a lot of friendly competition as well," Baker said. "We are always checking the ratings. Who won? But he is also one of my biggest supporters, biggest fans and biggest critics too, which is a great thing because he's arguably one of the one of the best. So to have him sitting on my couch breaking down a promo, a move or matches. I'm so lucky to have that, and I take advantage of it all the time. I know a lot of wrestling couples, they don't talk wrestling together. Some of my friends, they're like, 'no, we don't talk about that,' but I'm just like, 'oh my God. Why would I not pick his brain?' He's been wrestling, I can't remember, like 11 or 12 years, a long time. I've been wrestling four and a half years and not to mention that some of those weren't like heavily wrestled years because I was in dental school too.

"So I have so much to learn. I know I have so much to learn. So I asked everybody everything. Why I wouldn't ask somebody who's sitting on the coach with me watching my match is is idiotic in my opinion. And he watches everything like if there's something that I do, even if I don't want him to see it, I'm like, oh my God, this is so bad, he will find it and put it on and watch it. And I'll hear about it. That being said I watch all of his stuff too."

Baker has attended NXT shows and has been caught on camera a few times. Baker had mentioned in the past that WWE did not allow Cole to be at the All In show, but they have apparently changed their tune.

"We're very lucky that Tony has no problem with me going to watch his live shows," Baker said. "So I, as we all know, was in the crowd at Takeover when he won the title for the first time. This is also annoying, but he originally was told he can't come to our shows. For All In actually, he had a plane ticket booked, and then they told him you can't go. So he still came to be support. He just watched it on his phone in the hotel room so he could be at the after party afterwards. We both wanted to go.

"Recently, they've changed their tune, and he was able to come to our New Year's show. And it's great for him too because this is his family like The Young Bucks and Adam Cole go way back. They have been together long before Adam Cole and Britt Baker were together."

Schiavone shared a story that he had heard from Excalibur that Cole has a thing where he thinks he's fat. They two made a joke about it on commentary during a Baker match. That led Baker to hope that Cole and The Elite will be able to share a ring again some time in the future.

"I want to tell you a little inside story. I don't know if you picked it up or not Britt, but Excalibur told me that Adam is always concerned about his weight. He always thinks he looks fat," Schiavone said. "So we were doing commentary about you one night, and Excalibur says, 'I think Dr. Baker likes you. I said, 'why not. I understand she has a thing for fat guys.' So that was directed right at him, and I didn't know if he picked that up or not. But I love doing stuff like that.

"He did. He did. It's an ongoing joke they had, and I mean, Excalibur, they're friends from PWG, the PWG family," Baker said. "They're all one huge, giant family, and I hope there is a day, in the near future, where Adam Cole can be in a ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny and Cody. It'll all come full circle, and we can all be one giant, happy family."

