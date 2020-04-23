On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho talked to Britt Baker about her life pursuing a career in wrestling and dentistry.

Baker is currently one of the top stars in AEW's women's division, but she made some news outside of AEW programming when she was caught on camera at NXT Takeover: War Games 2019. She talked about when she was caught on camera sitting near Stephanie McMahon at NXT Takeover XXV.

"I've always asked ahead of time, whether it's the Bucks or Tony, 'is it OK if I go?' It was to the point where Tony said, 'stop asking me. Of course you can go. Why would we not want you to support your boyfriend. It's not like a cult. It's not like you can't go there. It's fine.' So I was just sitting there in my comp ticket section, and the camera was nowhere near us at any point in time," Baker said. "This was very early on before we were on TV or anything.

"I think we had one PPV, and Stephanie McMahon comes out. She sits right next to me or a seat in between us, and they zoom in on her for her 'hey, I'm in the crowd' spot. And I'm like two seats down looking at her. I truly don't know if they knew who I was at that point or not because it was so early on. They didn't have the camera anywhere near us at that point, but it was a funny little meme because it looks like I'm mean mugging her in it."

The bigger viral moment came after Adam Cole, Baker's boyfriend, took a big bump in his War Games match and camera caught Baker's reaction. The moment was so big that AEW took the opportunity to recreate the moment on Dynamite. Baker gave her account of what happened during the night and the reaction to her reaction.

"The second time, I knew Adam Cole was winning the title so I definitely wanted to go, and I didn't want to just sit backstage and watch it on a TV," Baker said. "Is there anyway I can watch it? They were doing these crazy cagematch bumps. All kinds of stuff that were terrifying. No, I want to be out there, and they said yup absolutely. I was texting with the one security guard [who said], 'We got you covered. Don't worry.'

"So I'm in my seat. Everything's good, and for his match, they move me. They said, 'hey, you'll be fine here because you're behind the commentary table. Because the match is in the cage, the camera is not gonna come out here at all.' To me, I was like OK that makes sense, and it wasn't until the very end, he took this disgusting bump at the top of the cage. I don't even know where the camera was because I was looking in the ring. I didn't even know until I got backstage in gorilla. I went to check in on Adam, and Triple H came up right away saying, 'sorry, we didn't mean for that to happen.' I'm kind of like wait, what? He's like, 'yeah, we got you on camera with your reaction to the bump. I'm so sorry. They didn't know.' The head production didn't know who you were. Do I believe that? I don't know, but he was super apologetic to me, super nice. Him and Stephanie both said we're so sorry about that. I hope you don't get in trouble, which Tony didn't care at all because after that night, I was the top Google search of that show, the entire NXT show was Britt Baker because of that one little blip they showed on TV.

"Afterwards, I'm not sure who it was came up to Adam and said I know who your girlfriend is. It was a series of unfortunate events that happened. It ended up being a happy accident because it was me, an AEW wrestler, who became the top Google search of their PPV."

