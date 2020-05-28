One of the most buzzed about segments on this week's AEW Dynamite was the locker-room clearing brawl between Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho. Jericho confronted Tyson on an incident from a RAW in 2010.

Jericho and the Inner Circle were confronted by Tyson and his entourage. Those in his entourage were former UFC fighters Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Henry Cejudo and actor Michael Gooch, who was wearing face paint.

Jericho is set to take on Colt Cabana on next week's Dynamite. However, as previously reported, Tyson sent a message to Jericho vowing that he will return teasing another confrontation between the two.

While on camera, tensions were high between Jericho and Tyson. Of camera, the two were seen joking around backstage. Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo was on his Instagram Story showing Jericho with Tyson and his entourage sharing a laugh after Dynamite.

You can view the videos of Cejudo's IG Story and Tyson's message to Jericho below: