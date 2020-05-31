Chris Jericho was on Busted Open where he discussed the Stadium Stampede match. The match at AEW Double or Nothing has been one of the most talked about matches since it aired. Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy gave elated reactions to the match as Jericho called it one of the best things he's ever been a part of in his career.

While the match has mostly received praise, there have been some negative reactions to it. Jericho addressed those comments and reaffirmed his thoughts of the match being one of the best things he's ever done in wrestling.

"I'll tell you this right now, there's some people that are burying the match. Jim Cornette hated it," Jericho noted. "If you don't like this match, then you don't have a soul because this was one of the most entertaining things that you can see, and if you're talking about a Jim Cornette, he booked a segment where put his face in a cake in 1994. This is the 2020 version of sticking somebody's face in a cake.

"This is the style of wrestling that I love, which there was a little bit of wackiness. There's some comedy. There's some seriousness. There's a tone change. There's two gentlemen going to kick the s--t out of each other, sitting down for a drink in a bar like a John Wayne movie. We have everything in there. If you didn't like that, then you don't like wrestling because this is what the essence of wrestling is, which is entertainment but all side of the coin, and I was very proud of it, like I said, one of my favorite things that I've ever done.

