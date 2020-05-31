As a guest on the Busted Open podcast with Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca, Chris Jericho discussed his segment on AEW Dynamite this past week involving Mike Tyson and gave his thoughts on the confrontation.

"All I can say is that that last bit was wild and wooly," Jericho stated. "What a great time it was, Iron Mike was great. For the second time in my career I'm a completely crazy dude standing face to face with Iron Mike Tyson, which caused quite a stir."

Jericho also talked about what goes into making the moment as big as it can be. He noted that things aren't always going to go as planned with so many people in the ring at the same time.

"When you're talking about a guy like Mike Tyson coming into the ring: A: You want your marque biggest name in the ring with him and B: working with Mike and his entourage was like hanging out with a box of kittens, you put them on the floor and they scatter everywhere," Jericho stated. "What you plan doesn't always work the way you expect and I know that."

Former UFC champions Henry Cejudo, Vitor Belfort and Rashad Evans were among the notable members of Tysons entourage on the show. Cejudo shared video on his Instagram page of Jericho and Tyson sharing a laugh backstage after their in-ring confrontation.

He also talked about where he sees the story between himself and Tyson eventually going, and sent out a challenge to him for a future match.

"Tyson vs. Jericho in any aspect, whenever we decide to do something, there's some money there," Jericho said. "Whatever you want to say, Mike Tyson at this day and age is hotter than he's ever been. Everyone is talking about Mike Tyson, so the fact that he came to play with us, I would say was huge.

"This is a brand new Mike Tyson. People love to see a guy like him get back into whatever fighting environment he decides. If he decides to come play in our sandbox, I'm waiting for him."

Jericho touched on if the plan is for another confrontation with Tyson, or possible a match between the two.

"Yeah, I think it is," Jericho said. "All I know is he was super excited and super happy with his hot head, idiot dummy UFC guys, or whoever the hell those guys were. If we can do something in the future, another confrontation, a wrestling match, boxing match, street fight, checkers game between Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho. That's my goal and dream is to do that and I think after [AEW Dynamite] with the buzz that was created.

"You can't duplicate the vibe and the intensity that Iron Mike Tyson has. And I don't care if he's 23 or he's 83, when he's in shape he's motivated, he looks great, he's crazy, he looks crazy, his people are crazy so we'll see. That's my goal."

