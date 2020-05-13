It's been nearly 9 years since CM Punk requested that WWE bring back ice cream bars as part of his storyline contract negotiations with Vince McMahon on an episode of RAW in 2011.

This past April, Good Humor brought back WWE ice cream treats with WWE Superstar Cookie Sandwiches. The ice cream sandwiches feature John Cena, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Punk received the ice cream sandwiches and had a chance to try them out during his appearance on WWE Backstage on Tuesday. While opening the package, Punk appeared to reference WWE recently editing Roman Reigns out of footage, although it could have been a play on Cena's "You Can't See Me" catchphrase.

"There's only three people on [the ice cream bars], one of them is blank and I can't see who's on it," Punk joked.

Punk noted that the new desserts aren't the same as the one from yesteryear, but kept an open mind.

"Leave the memories alone, this isn't the old school bar, this is more like an ice cream sandwich," Punk said. "Ice cream is ice cream just like pizza is pizza."

After trying the treat, Punk wasn't appear overly impressed and admitted that he missed the chocolate coat and cookie from the old ones. He gave the dessert a 4/10 rating, an apparent nod to Bret Hart.

"It's an ice cream sandwich, but it's not coated in chocolate, there's not a hard cookie," Punk noted. "I'm going to give it a 4 out of 10."

Punk chose to eat a Becky Lynch ice cream bar. With Becky announcing her pregnancy this week, Punk added a pickle to it and tweeted:

