- Above, is the AEW Post-Dynamite show with Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz. The trio reacted to tonight's show (results here).

- As noted, Mike Tyson will appear at AEW Double or Nothing on May 23 to present the TNT Championship to either Cody or Lance Archer. On Twitter, Cody wrote, "It's been a privilege to compete in this tournament. It'll be an honor to finish it. The King of PPV, The Baddest Man On The Planet, Iron Mike Tyson to present the @tntdrama CHAMPIONSHIP."

- After the Inner Circle challenged The Elite to a Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing, Vanguard 1 showed up to accept the match on The Elite's behalf. Chris Jericho then took a baseball bat to the drone, smashing it to pieces. Matt Hardy chased away the group and looked over her destroyed friend. Hardy later reacted on Twitter, "I AM APOPLECTIC. The Inner Circle must DIE."