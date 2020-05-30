NJPW announced earlier this month the cancellation of its Wrestle Dynasty event at Madison Square Garden on August 22. Considered the second biggest show of the year, it was the latest in a long line of events that the company had to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic that brought everything to a standstill.

As noted, NJPW is now considering empty arena shows — something they won't thinking about previously — as they work their way back to having regular events.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW's parent company, Bushiroad, has been forced to make some adjustments, including pay cuts from 15 to 95 percent from May through September.

Bonuses have also been cut, but regular compensation would return after that five month period. This happening across the board for the company, primarily in advertising and promotion.

People at the top reportedly took some bigger cuts, but doing all this has allowed the company to not fire anyone during these uncertain times.

Earlier this week, Japan ended its State of Emergency, which is the first step towards allowing empty arena shows to begin, eventually followed by ones with limited capacity.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

