On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker sustained a knee injury during a tag match when Nyla Rose was tossed on her, landing squarely on Baker's knee. She was looked at by the ringside physician and helped to the back after the match.

Baker was scheduled to face Kris Statlander at tonight's Double or Nothing, but was pulled from the PPV. Penelope Ford was her replacement.

On tonight's PPV it was announced Baker sustained a fracture and partial LCL tear in her knee. In regards to a return timetable, Baker will discuss that on this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show.