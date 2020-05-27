AEW's women's division is still growing, but it has received some criticism from some fans who think the division could be a lot deeper than it is right now. That criticism caught Kenny Omega's attention last night when a fan reacted to Deonna Purrazzo's Impact Wrestling signing.

Omega responded by saying that he is happy for Purrazzo, while suggesting that the fan watch Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose's title match at Double or Nothing.

"Truly happy for Deonna but I'm incredibly proud of our division and its athletes," Omega responded. "You should try watching some of our matches. Start with the recent title match from a few days ago and then honestly tell me we need help."

Omega has responded to criticism of AEW's women's division in the past, calling most of the 'criticism' ignorant, but says that he still tries to find any constructive criticism.

The fan continued their critique asking for more improvement beyond the Double or Nothing title match. Omega ended his response in a "agree to disagree" manner.

"Some strong thoughts that I very much disagree with, but that's completely fine," Omega responded. "Watch what you enjoy, sir."

You can view Omega's tweets below:

Himanshu D contributed to this article.