Kofi Kingston was one of the many wrestlers who attended the beach memorial service held for former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard. Gaspard was declared dead at the age of 39 last week after his body was found by people walking the beach. While caught in a strong rip current with his son days earlier, Gaspard told the first-responding lifeguard to help his son first, before a second wave overtook him.

Many across the wrestling world have sent out tributes to Gaspard, including his former Cryme Tyme tag team partner JTG. Arnold Schwarzenegger also sent out his own tribute for Gaspard this week.

Kingston was on WWE Backstage this week and talked about the impact Gaspard had on everyone in his life. He said that his passing has shown the important things in life like living your life with passion and kindness.

"On the inside, he was kind of a gentle giant who really enjoyed the presence of other people, and it was shown by being there on that beach with all of those people," Kingston said. "I looked around several times saying, 'man, Shad really had an impact.'

"It's really unfortunate for his wife [and] his son, but with a glass half full mentality, it really emphasizes how important it is to live your life, with enthusiasm, with passion and kindness. So that way, when the day comes, when you do get called to a different place, you have left an impact, and Shad, 100 percent, left an impact."

