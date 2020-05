Numerous matches were announced for next week's AEW Dynamite on tonight's show (results here).

Next week will be the go-home episode for Double or Nothing, which takes place on May 23.

Below are the announced matches and segments for Tuesday's show:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix

* MJF (with Wardlow) vs. Marko Stunt (with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

* Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson to have face-to-face interview

* Jon Moxley vs. 10 (with Brodie Lee)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy