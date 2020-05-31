Mustafa Ali posted a series of tweets about his former days as a police officer in Homewood, Illinois — a suburb south of Chicago — in relation to the death of George Floyd. Ali noted his reasoning to become an officer was to have the ability to change things from within.

"I'm a former police officer," Ali stated. "I joined the force because I believed the only real way to bring change to policing is from within. I remember being told 'Empathy will get you killed.' No, lack of empathy allows you to kill. We have to change policing from within. #GeorgeFloyd

"And like always, there's going to be some comment about 'You were part of the problem.' No. I saw the problem and did something to combat it. Countless times, I showed up and put a stop to any sort of harassment/excessive force. You can't change anything sitting behind a screen.

"The point of all this is simple; society and specifically our African American brothers and sisters have a justifiable distrust with the police. It's the responsibility of the police to fix that issue, but they won't. Thus, it is on us, as a society to force that change from within."

Over the past week, Randy Orton, Titus O'Neil, and other WWE Superstars have also commented on the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd.

