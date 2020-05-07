This past Tuesday The Bella Twins released their new memoir, Incomparable, a story that they both have been working on for the past two years. In this book, both Nikki and Brie discuss the highs and lows in both their personal and professional lives.

The Women's Evolution is something that has taken full effect in WWE over the years and led to Stephanie McMahon's announcement of an all women's pay-per-view, Evolution, in 2018. One big name that etched her name in the women's hall of fame was Ronda Rousey. After leaving the MMA world to debut in the WWE at the Royal Rumble in 2018, Nikki found her invasion into the company as "a slap in the face" to her and many other pioneer female wrestlers.

"It was nothing against Ronda - it is thrilling that she is at WWE - but it was a bit of a slap in the face to all the historic women wrestlers who had come out for the match, the [Royal Rumble] main event, only to have the moment upstaged by the Ronda announcement," Nikki wrote, via E! Online. "It just didn't need to happen like that."

After WrestleMania 33, Nikki announced that she was going to take some time off from the squared circle, after reporting that she was suffering from a neck injury. Nikki went through countless surgeries and physical therapy, only to be told that the damage had already been done, which led to her official retirement last year. Looking back at it now, Nikki was glad to have had her moment in the sun as a wrestler, however, she realized that there is so much more to life than just wrestling.

"I'm getting older now, and looking back at life in general, I've come to realize that health is first," Nikki said. "There's so much more to life outside of wrestling. When I was younger, I wanted to die out there in the ring, but now I can recognize my wrestling career for what it's been - an incredible chapter of my life. Life-making, really."

Evolution ultimately served as the twins' goodbye. Nikki noted that the event was worth the neck injury.

"That night was career-justifying," Bella admitted. "That night was worth breaking my neck for."

To purchase the book at Amazon, click here.