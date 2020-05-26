Bonus footage from Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" episode on Owen Hart's tragic passing will air tonight at 8:30pm ET on the Extended Cut episode, according to the Vice TV website schedule.

This bonus footage did not air during last week's season two finale on Owen. Bonus footage on the WWE Brawl For All episode will air during the Extended Cut episode on the tournament, which airs tonight at 10pm ET.

Vice will also air the After Dark episode on Owen tonight at 9:30pm ET. WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather and D'Lo Brown will be featured on After Dark, along with Jason King and Chris Gethard. They will remember the life and tragic loss of Owen, and the night that went terribly wrong at WWE Over The Edge 1999.

It's no secret that "Dark Side of the Ring" season two has been a huge success for the Vice TV network. The season finale on Owen drew the best viewership in the history of the network. PWInsider reports that the show has been picked up for a third season, which could premiere some time after March 2021. An official announcement should be coming in the next few months. Vice TV's Executive Vice President & General Manager Morgan Hertzan told Deadline in April that they are planning to expand the series into new areas.

"We are eagerly looking forward to explore more ways to do more episodes of Dark Side of the Ring and Dark Side of other strands," he said. "We also are looking at all of our audience data and what people love about that show is, and are using it to inform other shows that we're greenlighting. The audience is telling us they love this kind of storytelling so we want to keep delivering on that over and over again."