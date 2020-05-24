At last year's AEW Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley made his debut with the company by showing up after Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event. Moxley then took out both Jericho and Omega.

After that show, Moxley posted a photo with Cody of the two giving the camera the middle finger. Cody later retweeted it with the caption, "From one era to the next."

Fast-forward to last night's Double or Nothing (results here), and the two did a similar photo flipping off the camera.

This time around, Moxley is holding the AEW World Championship (retained against Brodie Lee), and Cody has the new AEW TNT Championship (by beating Lance Archer).

As noted, Moxley is set to defend the title against AEW newcomer, Brian Cage, at Fyter Fest. A Battle Royal is scheduled for this Wednesday's Dynamite to determine the first challenger to Cody's championship.