As Wrestling Inc. first exclusively reported earlier this month, Ric Flair recently signed a new WWE contract.

Flair's previous contract with WWE expired at the end of 2019. There had been some speculation that Flair hadn't re-signed because he's been selling his own merchandise at RicFlairShop.com.

Flair took to Twitter today and confirmed that he has re-signed with the company, and included a screenshot of the new contract.

"Limousine Riding, Jet Flying, Styling And Profiling... Then, Now, Forever With @WWE! WOOOOO!" Flair tweeted.

Flair last appeared on television on WWE television during Triple H's 25th Anniversary Celebration on SmackDown last month. Flair sent Triple H a video message congratulating him on the special occasion.

You can check out Flair's tweet below: