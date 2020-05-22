Ric Flair hasn't wrestled in WWE since 2008 but he's still been affiliated with the promotion for most of the time since then. As Wrestling Inc. first reported last week, Flair signed a new contract with WWE. It wasn't known when Flair signed the new deal, but it was shortly before our report as Flair told Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri that he finally put pen to paper last week.

"I re-signed last week. I've never gone without getting paid and there's never been a doubt in my mind," Flair told Wrestling Inc. about potentially not re-signing with WWE. "You're the first person I've talked to about it except for family.

"I just think the coronavirus slowed down the actual, official signing. Everybody went to work on figuring out on their end what to do as it's a lot to deal with especially in wrestling as it's not a seasonal sport and is year-round. Just figuring your way around that has been an act of genius in itself."

While Flair did not reveal how long the deal is for, he hopes that WWE keeps him around in some capacity in what would essentially be a lifetime deal. He noted that AEW President Tony Khan told him that he wouldn't even ask Flair to join AEW because of his relationship with WWE.

"Well it's not for life but I hope they keep renewing me [laughs]. You never know but I'm obviously not gonna go anywhere else if they didn't renew me," said Flair. "Tony [Khan] told me that he wouldn't even ask me to come to work there because he knows how tight I am with [WWE]. Our friendship is one thing but he respects my loyalty to the company.

"That's how much respect [Khan] has for me and my relationship with the company which speaks volumes to what kind of guy Tony is. The same would apply to my daughter and WWE."

