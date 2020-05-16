Earlier this week, Sami Zayn was stripped of the WWE Intercontinental Championship after being away from WWE TV since the WrestleMania 36 tapings. Zayn chose not to work at the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion," Zayn wrote a few days ago.

A tournament kicked off on last night's SmackDown to determine the new champion with Daniel Bryan beating Drew Gulak, and Elias defeating King Corbin to advance to the next round. Next week's show will feature AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, along with Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy.

Zayn had this to say after SmackDown finished up.

"I am the Intercontinental Champion. Period. With the exception of Shinsuke, these men have no self-respect, and it says a lot about them that they were willing to participate in this tournament to begin with. Disappointed in all of them."

Backstage, there are reportedly a lot of people upset over WWE's decision to take the title away from Zayn, despite the company saying they would not hold it against any Superstar who decided not to work during the pandemic.