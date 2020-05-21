A memorial for former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was set up on the beach overnight near where he went missing on Sunday in Venice Beach, California.

Shad's friend and former tag team partner JTG tweeted a clip from the memorial, which you can see in the tweet below.

On a related note, The Rock took to Instagram and shared a photo of he and Gaspard together. He also paid tribute to Gaspard.

"This one hurts," Rock wrote. "Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard's wife, son and family. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That's the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad's family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son."

Gaspard was declared dead at the age of 39 on Wednesday after his body was found at around 1:30am local time by two people who were walking the beach. Gaspard went missing on Sunday after he and his 10 year old son were caught in a strong rip current while swimming. Shad instructed the first-responding lifeguard to help his son first, and they did, which saved his son's life. You can read full details on the accident, with reactions from around the pro wrestling world, by clicking here. We have details on recent WWE tributes to Gaspard at this link.

Below is JTG's video from the memorial and Rock's full IG post: