On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, The Revolt discussed their WWE release and why they had requested their release in the past. They noted how Chris Jericho was an inspiration to them when he, Eddie Guerrero and other WCW stars left WCW for WWF.

"Honest to God, not just trying to blow smoke but you're one of the main guys that we used as a launching point," Cash revealed. "When we had discussion because we didn't take them lightly, we were weighing it back and forth for a long time. You were one of the main guys who bet on himself. You, Christian and Eddie and all of those guys who took the leap of faith knowing they can contribute something somewhere else. That took a lot of stock for ourselves as far as decisions go."

Jericho also wanted to address him calling out The Revival in the past for using the Shatter Machine, a move similar Jericho's Codebreaker finisher. As seen below, Jericho tweeted in 2016, "always nice to see the Indy kids disrespecting the ones who came before them. #keepitup". Jericho assured that things are OK now and that he was mad about something else in NXT, but Cash talked about the backstory of the disagreement and how he tried to be funny mentioning how Pro Wrestling Noah star Naomichi Marufuji had used the move before Jericho.

"We started using it around 2014. At the time, you were on hiatus from the company, so we started using the flapjack Codebreaker variation, and then a year or two later, we were still in NXT and you came back. We didn't have your information, and we didn't think about asking anybody for it. In our heads, you don't get Chris Jericho's information and text him out of nowhere," Cash said. "In hindsight, it's probably the wrong way to look at it, but we asked the higher-ups in NXT, 'hey, he's back now. Do we need to look at something else?' We were told no, it's not an issue. There's not issue here. Do it like how you would do it. We thought nothing of it. We thought cool. If we see him, well ask him, and then we were doing a NXT tour in Australia.

"I guess somebody had tweeted out a GIF of us doing it. You responded that we didn't reach out to you. I remember being extremely tired. At the time, I was frustrated and sleepy. There was all kinds of s--t going on. I remember replying back to the originator of the move, 'I'm sorry to Marifuji, just tongue-in-cheek. I didn't mean anything insulting about it. Looking back, it was a terrible way to go about it, but I remember Owens texted us. He said, 'hey, he's really upset about that.' I thought I was being real funny, but things get lost on Twitter and text. I remember you reached out to us. We got connected through Kevin, and we reached out and things seemed to be OK."

