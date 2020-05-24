AEW President Tony Khan did a virtual media scrum after last night's Double or Nothing PPV and spoke about the latest addition to the roster — Brian Cage. It was first reported in January that Cage had signed with the company, but things were delayed by a bicep injury that would keep Cage on the shelf for a few more months.

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Khan about Cage joining the promotion and when he actually did sign with them.

"It's true," Khan said about Cage signing in January. "Brian was injured when he signed. People were like, 'That's crazy you would pay this guy good money this whole time he's hurt and he didn't get hurt in your company.' I really like Brian, I really believed in him and I have this plan for Brian. I wanted to do this with Taz all along.

"There was a method to it, he wasn't going to be ready to go until Double or Nothing, but I always knew Brian was going to factor into Double or Nothing. I always knew he'd show up here. He was expected to be cleared in May, so we signed him. He rehabbed and got ready, he had no idea what he was coming in to do. He's great, we really, really believe in him. Strapped a rocket to him, you could say."

As noted, Cage not only made his debut at last night's PPV (with Taz by his side), but he won the Casino Ladder Match, giving him a future AEW World Title shot. Khan didn't waste any time announcing that match will take place at Fyter Fest.

