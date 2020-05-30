Triple H spoke with TMZ Sports about WWE still having interest with UFC fighter Daniel Cormier, either in the ring or on commentary. Cormier has not made it a secret about his WWE fandom, and Triple H says a role for him is available, when the time is right.

"We've obviously talked a lot in the past, we've had conversations about him doing stuff whether that's in the ring, commentary, or doing different things," Triple H said. "But he's doing what he's doing and if he decided he's done or wants to leave UFC — yeah, I love him. Every time I see him we have a great conversation.

"He's just a good dude, and I think that's what makes him good at commentary. A guy, like, 'Yeah, I'd like to sit on my couch and watch a fight with him.' To me, that's what makes commentary good. People you'd want to hang out with and have a sit-down and watch something. I think he's great, we'd love to do something with him, if the time is right, obviously in respect to UFC and Dana White. We'd love to chat with him and we have an open relationship as far as communication."

Sticking with UFC stars, Conor McGregor was also brought up as a potential fighter who could eventually show up in WWE.

"I think Conor McGregor versus Vince McMahon with the billion dollar walk on the line, I think that's a match made in heaven." Triple H joked. "I think the nature of what we do — even being entertainment — it lends itself to combat sports. It lends itself to people like, Conor McGregor or Ronda [Rousey], as it does with Tyson Fury. It did in the past with Mike Tyson and Floyd [Mayweather]. Entertaining people are what make those fights, a lot of times.

"Yes, the styles and fight itself, but entertaining and the ability to capture people as a personality, that's what really makes those fights. Same in our business, so if you can transfer that over and really now let yourself go and be larger than life, that's the key thing."

You can check out Triple H's full comments in the video above.

In his conversation with TMZ Sports, Triple H also paid tribute to Shad Gaspard, talked about Ronda Rousey's "fake fights for fun" comments, and revealed how The Rock's "People's Elbow" was created.

