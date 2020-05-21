A few AEW stars had a rough night of action on last night's AEW Dynamite with Fenix, Britt Baker, and Matt Jackson all getting banged up.

Fenix defeated Orange Cassidy last night, but afterwards a brawl broke on around the ring. Fenix did a twisting senton on a group of wrestlers, but only clipped the group with his feet. With nobody catching him, Fenix landed hard on the floor on his back/hip. You can check out the spot in the video above at the three minute mark.

F4WOnline reported Fenix was hurting from the spot, but should be set for the Casino Ladder Match on Saturday's Double or Nothing PPV.

As noted, The Young Bucks (and Hangman Page) made their return to this week's AEW Dynamite after being away due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the end of the show, a brawl broke out between The Elite and Inner Circle around the field that they will battle on in their Stadium Stampede Match.

Matt and Nick Jackson did dual crossbody attacks off the stands on Santana and Ortiz, apparently Matt injured himself on the move. The report says he either has a broken rib, torn cartilage, or a bad bruise. Matt was able to finish out the segment, and as of right now is still scheduled for Saturday's match.

As we wrote about last night, Britt Baker also sustained an injury after Nyla Rose was thrown down on her knee during the women's tag match. Baker immediately grabbed her knee and favored it for the next few moments while she was in the ring. Rose eventually tagged herself in, Baker was checked on by the ringside physician and helped to the back after the match.

Still no word on the severity of her injury, Baker is scheduled to take on Kris Statlander this weekend.